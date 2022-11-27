Youth Development Program launched by PML-N previous regime provided zero tax incentives to new generation: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Youth Development Program had been started during the previous regime of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which provided zero tax incentives to the young generation.

Delivering her speech at the launching ceremony of "Economic Affairs" magazine here, the minister said that in its previous tenure, the PML-N government created employment opportunities for the youth through this program, she said.

The minister said that in the program projects such as equipping the youth with technology were included.

Besides, facilities were also provided to the youth in small businesses, Marriyam Aurangzeb maintained.

"When the previous government came to power, it changed the name of the program to Kamyab Jawan Program", she said.

About 66% of Pakistan's population consists of young people under the age of 30 and youth were a precious asset of the nation, she said.

She expressed the confidence that with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Charter of Economy, all institutions be strengthened.

She said that "Economic Affairs" Magazine was being launched in connection with Pakistan's 75th-anniversary celebrations and it covered seventy-five years of Pakistan's economic achievements.

She said that details of economic ups and downs in the history of Pakistan were also included in this magazine.

She said that the "Economic Affairs" magazine should also be available online including on social media platforms.

"The magazine highlights developments in the industry, textiles, small and medium enterprises, banking and other sectors", the minister said adding that banks should support such periodicals.

The presence of this magazine in the libraries of universities and colleges should be ensured, she said.

The information minister appreciated the efforts of the team associated with the magazine.

Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Principal Information Officer Mubasher Hassan and other senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion.