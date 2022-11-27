UrduPoint.com

Youth Development Program Launched By PML-N Previous Regime Provided Zero Tax Incentives To New Generation: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Youth Development Program launched by PML-N previous regime provided zero tax incentives to new generation: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Youth Development Program had been started during the previous regime of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which provided zero tax incentives to the young generation.

Delivering her speech at the launching ceremony of "Economic Affairs" magazine here, the minister said that in its previous tenure, the PML-N government created employment opportunities for the youth through this program, she said.

The minister said that in the program projects such as equipping the youth with technology were included.

Besides, facilities were also provided to the youth in small businesses, Marriyam Aurangzeb maintained.

"When the previous government came to power, it changed the name of the program to Kamyab Jawan Program", she said.

About 66% of Pakistan's population consists of young people under the age of 30 and youth were a precious asset of the nation, she said.

She expressed the confidence that with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Charter of Economy, all institutions be strengthened.

She said that "Economic Affairs" Magazine was being launched in connection with Pakistan's 75th-anniversary celebrations and it covered seventy-five years of Pakistan's economic achievements.

She said that details of economic ups and downs in the history of Pakistan were also included in this magazine.

She said that the "Economic Affairs" magazine should also be available online including on social media platforms.

"The magazine highlights developments in the industry, textiles, small and medium enterprises, banking and other sectors", the minister said adding that banks should support such periodicals.

The presence of this magazine in the libraries of universities and colleges should be ensured, she said.

The information minister appreciated the efforts of the team associated with the magazine.

Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Principal Information Officer Mubasher Hassan and other senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Information Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Maryam Aurangzeb Young Textile Muslim All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

12 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

12 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

13 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.