Youth Dialogue Highlights Nutrition Challenges Ahead Of Global Summit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Children and youth gathered for the 'Little Leaders, Big Impact–Children/Youth Nutrition Dialogue,' aimed at shaping the future of food systems and nutrition.
The event was organized by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the National Alliance for Safe Food (NAFS) as part of preparations for the Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit 2025 in Paris, France. The dialogue was held at the Avari Hotel Lahore, said a press release on Friday.
The dialogue empowered young participants to share their perspectives on global nutrition challenges and propose solutions to address malnutrition.
The summit, scheduled for March 2025, serves as a global platform to mobilize resources, policies, and community actions to improve nutrition outcomes worldwide.
The event began with a recitation of the Holy Quran, welcome address by Rana Awais Khan, Chairman of NAFS.
Faiz Rasool, Head of Policy & Advocacy at GAIN Pakistan, highlighted the state of malnutrition in Pakistan and the importance of youth-driven initiatives.
Interactive sessions, moderated by Dr Hafiz Rehan Nadeem, President of NAFS, encouraged participants to engage in creative activities, including group discussions and collages, to develop innovative solutions for community nourishment. The session concluded with presentations and remarks from guest dignitaries.
"Today’s dialogue is a testament to the power of young voices," said Faiz Rasool in his closing remarks. "Their ideas will contribute significantly to shaping policies for a healthier, more sustainable future and will resonate at the N4G Summit in Paris."
Recent Stories
GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GB govt lifts ban on mineral titles, launches online processing system2 minutes ago
-
Youth dialogue highlights nutrition challenges ahead of global summit2 minutes ago
-
Funds of Rs. 4.4mln released for treatment of Police officials12 minutes ago
-
President Zardari pledges to protect rights of all provinces12 minutes ago
-
RCCI Welcomes dialogue among political parties12 minutes ago
-
Zakat Council approves release of 400mn for marriages of deserving girls12 minutes ago
-
17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: Quran Khwani held at Berani House32 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa celebrates Christmas with unity & cultural harmony42 minutes ago
-
Intra-Tareen Cricket Academy League concludes52 minutes ago
-
Livestock cards' distribution opens at Jahanian52 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed52 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasizes need for consensus in decision-making52 minutes ago