Youth Die Of Suffocation In Well In Hassanabdal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 07:54 PM

A teenage boy died of suffocation in a well in Dhoke Mehdi area of Hassanabdal police station on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A teenage boy died of suffocation in a well in Dhoke Mehdi area of Hassanabdal police station on Monday.

The police sources while quoting the family members and eye witnesses said that 19 years old Shahzaib, climbed down the well located at his house to rectify some fault in the water pump.

They said that he fainted from inhaling poisonous gas accumulated in the well.

Rescue 1122 from Hassanabdal station was called but due to non availability of oxygen gas with the rescuers, scuba team was call from district headquarters and retrieved the body and shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

