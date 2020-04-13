Youth died in a road mishap in Sargodha

A young man was died in a road accident in Bhawal Police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A young man was died in a road accident in Bhawal Police limits here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that a local volley ball player Mudassir Chadhar resident of 54 NB was going to Bhawal city riding on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven car hit the motorcycle as result he sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to THQ Bhawal hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

Bhalwal Police have registered case against the car driver and started investigation.