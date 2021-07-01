UrduPoint.com
Youth Died In A Train Mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death when a train hit him at Kot Addu railway track here on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Zeshan (20) was crossing the railway track while using handfree when a train hit him from behind.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu but he succumbed to injuries.

Police concerned handed over the body to heirs.

More Stories From Pakistan

