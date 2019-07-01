Youth died in police custody, relatives stage protest in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

A youth died in police custody here on Monday while his relatives staged a protest demonstration against the police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A youth died in police custody here on Monday while his relatives staged a protest demonstration against the police

Police spokesman said Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Danish of City Jaranwala police station had arrested Ansar son of Aslam resident of Muhammad Bibi Colony on some charges early in the morning.

However, the youth tried to escape from police custody and jumped over the wall but accidentally slipped and fell down onto the ground and died on the spot.

His relatives staged a protest by putting body on the road.

They blocked road and chanted slogans against police, alleging that Ansar was killed due to police torture.

They also demanded action against the police officials responsible for killing of the youth.

Taking notice of the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) issued directives to probe the matter and said the victim party would be provided justice at all costs.

Meanwhile, City Jaranwala police arrested four police officials including ASI Danish, Reader ASP Nawaz Waseer, constables Tariq and Muharrar and started investigation, spokesman added.