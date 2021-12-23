UrduPoint.com

Youth Died In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:31 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death in a motorcycle and mini truck collision under the jurisdiction of city police on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad kashif s/o Shamshad r/o Muzaffargarh city was heading somewhere on motorcycle when he reached near Tharmal bypass, his motorcycle hit with speeding mini truck which was coming from opposite side.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to (DHQ) hospital for necessary legal formalities.Police have started investigation into the incident.

