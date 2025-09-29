Youth Died Of Electrocution
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A man died of electrocution, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Nadeem Nawaz (25),
resident of Chak No 134 Multan was repairing a switch board in a house
at Satiana Road in new Garden Town when he received a fatal electric
shock and died on the spot.
Police were investigating.
