Youth died of electrocution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A man died of electrocution, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Nadeem Nawaz (25),

resident of Chak No 134 Multan was repairing a switch board in a house

at Satiana Road in new Garden Town when he received a fatal electric

shock and died on the spot.

Police were investigating.