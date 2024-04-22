Youth died under mysterious circumstances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in company Bagh located in the center of the city,here on Monday.

According to rescue 1122 sources,Muhammad Sajid Jutt (27) r/o of Chak no 120 SB was laying on the table in unconsciousness condition.

The rescue team rushed to the spot,shifted the body to the Dr.Faisal Masood Teaching hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.