Youth died,another injured in motorcycle-bus collision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a speedy bus at Chawinda Phatak-Pasrur late at last night.

According to rescue spokesperson,Humar(16) died on the spot, NOman(16) was sustained injuries as a speedy bus hit badly to their motorcycle.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured to THQ hospital Pasrur.