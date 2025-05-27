Youth Died,another Injured In Motorcycle-bus Collision
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a speedy bus at Chawinda Phatak-Pasrur late at last night.
According to rescue spokesperson,Humar(16) died on the spot, NOman(16) was sustained injuries as a speedy bus hit badly to their motorcycle.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured to THQ hospital Pasrur.
