Youth Dies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A youth was killed in a collision between a truck and motorcycle.
According to Rescue spokesperson, 17-year-old Hamid was killed on the spot in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck at Dogran Kalan, Chawinda Road, here today.
Rescuers shifted the body to a local hospital.
