Youth dies

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A youth was killed in a collision between a truck and motorcycle.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 17-year-old Hamid was killed on the spot in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck at Dogran Kalan, Chawinda Road, here today.

Rescuers shifted the body to a local hospital.