Youth dies, 3 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :A young man was killed while three others injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Kotmomin police limits.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Muhammad Nawaz resident of Bhalwal was moving on Sargodha Bhalwal road when a recklessly driven vehicle hit the motorbike near Vigowal.

As a result Muhammad Nawaz died on the spot while the accused driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, three people including Ghazanfar, Falak Shaer and Shoukat Ali injured when another speeding driven car hit a motorcycle near Maagani Pul and fled.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.

police have registered separate cases against the accused.