UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Dies, 3 Injured In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Youth dies, 3 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

A young man was killed while three others injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Kotmomin police limits

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :A young man was killed while three others injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Kotmomin police limits.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Muhammad Nawaz resident of Bhalwal was moving on Sargodha Bhalwal road when a recklessly driven vehicle hit the motorbike near Vigowal.

As a result Muhammad Nawaz died on the spot while the accused driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, three people including Ghazanfar, Falak Shaer and Shoukat Ali injured when another speeding driven car hit a motorcycle near Maagani Pul and fled.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.

police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Car Died Young Man Sargodha Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan names exciting young fast bowling stars M ..

38 minutes ago

Exhumation of Spanish Dictator Franco's Remains to ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 94.79 bln to be spent on 232 schemes under ADP ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Support Amendment of Syria-Turkey Adana ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.