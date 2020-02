A youth died after consuming poisonous liquor at Jatoi Road in Ali Pur police limits on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) : A youth died after consuming poisonous liquor at Jatoi Road in Ali Pur police limits on Saturday.

According to the police, 22-year-old Usman consumed toxic liquor and died while the police had started investigation.