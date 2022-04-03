Youth dies after entangling in thresher

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :A youth was mangled to death after getting entangled into spiked bars of a wheat threshing machine at Khooh Peerwala on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a 30 years old youth namely Nasir s/o Ghulam Fareed resident of Bahawalpur was shoving the wheat bundles into the machine, accidently got entangled into the fast moving spiked bars, get critical injuries and died.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs after covering the body.