Youth Dies After Falling From Train
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:50 PM
A youth died after falling from train near Rajpoot Nagar here on Wednesday
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) -:A youth died after falling from train near Rajpoot Nagar here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Ahmed Asghar s/o Zahid fell down from Rawalpindi bounded train near Rajput Nagar and died.
The train was coming from Karachi.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to rural health centre Kacha Khoh.