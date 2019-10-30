UrduPoint.com
Youth Dies After Falling From Train

Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

Youth dies after falling from train

A youth died after falling from train near Rajpoot Nagar here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) -:A youth died after falling from train near Rajpoot Nagar here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Ahmed Asghar s/o Zahid fell down from Rawalpindi bounded train near Rajput Nagar and died.

The train was coming from Karachi.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to rural health centre Kacha Khoh.

