Youth dies after falling into gorge while feeding monkeys in Changla Gali

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A young boy lost his life after falling into a deep gorge, while he was feeding monkeys at a tourist spot in Changla Gali.

According to the details, Mohsin son of Irshad, a resident of Golra, Islamabad, along with his friend Amin, son of Yaqoob, had come to Ayubiya on a business trip. They stopped their car at Changla Gali Bandar Point, known as Kata Mor, to feed monkeys.

Suddenly, Mohsin fell into the deep gorge, the staff of Changla Gali police post along with locals went down and recovered the dead body of the young man and shifted it to the police post where his father Irshad received the body.

Talking to media persons, Irshad said, "My son used to avoid traveling and usually he fell sick and dizzy during long journeys. Even today, it may be that he got dizzy, or while feeding the monkeys, he may have gotten a push from the animals that made him fall into the gorge".

The Changla police also found a selfie stick from the gorge while recovering the dead body of Mohsin, ASI Sardar Imran Khan said that most of the tourists usually stopped at the same point to feed the monkeys. "As nowadays, there is a shortage of food and very few tourists visit the area, sometimes an unpleasant incident occurs due to the nibbling of monkeys".