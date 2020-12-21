UrduPoint.com
Youth Dies After Playing PUBG Continuously For 24 Hours In Jaranwala

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:39 PM

Youth dies after playing PUBG continuously for 24 hours in Jaranwala

The reports say doctors have confirmed that the victim fell unconscious after his vein burst last week before his admission for treatment in a local hospital.  

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) A youth died after playing PUBG—the video game continuously for 24 hours in Jaranwala, the sources said on Monday.

The man who died in hospital was shifted a week ago following complications of vein burst.

He fell unconscious while playing the game continuously for 24 hours.

“The victim lost his consciousness,” said the doctors.

According to family sources, the victim was playing PUGB game for last six months and complained several times headaches.

Her mother said he used to feel headaches in the morning.

However, the exact cause of death yet is not known.

Previously, PUBG was banned for causing mental and psychological issues. But, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) lifted ban on online game Player Unknown's Battle.

