Youth dies as fireworks burst in marriage party

A youth was died as fireworks exploded during marriage party at 403/AB area in limits of Sheikh Fazil police station on Saturday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was died as fireworks exploded during marriage party at 403/AB area in limits of Sheikh Fazil police station on Saturday.

According to details, the marriage celebrations were underway at 403/EB area in which fireworks brought for jubilation suddenly burst and a youth namely Muhammad Mairaj got serious burn injuries and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to tehsil hospital Burewala.

Police concerned also reached there and started legal action into the incident.