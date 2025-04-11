Open Menu

Youth Dies As Motorcycle Hits Parked Truck

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Youth dies as motorcycle hits parked truck

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A 22-year-old man was killed, while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a stationary truck near Nayyer Mall on Grand Trunk Road in Ellahi Colony.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a speeding motorcycle carrying two men collided with a broken-down truck parked along the roadside. Adan Faisal, son of Faisal Rafiq, and a resident of Kharian, died on-the-spot due to severe head injuries. His body was secured by rescue teams at the scene.

The other rider, identified as Ali Murtaza, also 22, sustained a suspected head injury and was shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

