Youth dies as over speeding car overturned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A youth was crushed to death as a car turned turtle due to overspeeding near Model Town turn Syedan Wala bypass.

According to Rescue officials, a car was overturned near Model Town due to overspeeding in which the car rider sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as 25 years old Udan Talal s/o Amjad Bari resident of Nishtar colony.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar hospital in the presence of police.

