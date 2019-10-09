Youth dies, commits suicide over family dispute

A 25 years old youth has committed suicide by jumping into Upper Gogira canal over family dispute.One Muhammad Adil, 25 resident of village Khamianwala exchanged harsh words with his aunt over some family dispute and later he committed suicide by jumping into canal

MANANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) A 25 years old youth has committed suicide by jumping into Upper Gogira canal over family dispute.One Muhammad Adil, 25 resident of village Khamianwala exchanged harsh words with his aunt over some family dispute and later he committed suicide by jumping into canal.Rescue retrieved dead body of Adil from the canal and handed over to the family members.

Adil was married and he had four children.