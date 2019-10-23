UrduPoint.com
Youth Dies Dancing At Friend's Engagement Ceremony In Rajanpur

Youth dies dancing at friend's engagement ceremony in Rajanpur

A twenty year old youth died while dancing in celebrations at his friend's engagement ceremony in Jampur tehsil on Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A twenty year old youth died while dancing in celebrations at his friend's engagement ceremony in Jampur tehsil on Wednesday.

Muhammad Shoaib Khawaja s/o Tufail Ahmad was dancing, performing traditional 'Jhoomer' dance, at the engagement ceremony of his friend Hafeez Ahmad, when suddenly he got his foot slipped and fell down on the ground.

He died on the spot.

DSP Jampur circle Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq told APP that the youth died due to head injury.

