Youth dies in a road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident here at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU)

main gate on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122,a speeding car collided with a truck parked near the university entrance.

As a result,car driver died on spot,while other companion was injured.

The deceased identified as Usman(18) .

Rescue teams provided first aid to injured victim and the body was shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Further investigation was underway.