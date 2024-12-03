Youth Dies In A Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident here at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU)
main gate on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122,a speeding car collided with a truck parked near the university entrance.
As a result,car driver died on spot,while other companion was injured.
The deceased identified as Usman(18) .
Rescue teams provided first aid to injured victim and the body was shifted to Nishtar hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
