SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) A youth died as his speeding car collided with a check-post near Lorry Adda on Sunday morning.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the youth, identified as 20-year-old Hasnain, lost the control of his car due to speeding and collided with the check-post. He was a resident of Askari-2, said rescue officials.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital.