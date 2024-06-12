Youth dies in dumper-bike collision

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A motorcyclist died after being hit by an over-speeding dumper, here on Wednesday.

Police said that a recklessly driven dumper knocked down Muhammad Asif Gujjar near Chak No 138-SB. The deceased was a resident of Chak No 128-SB. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Sillanwali police have registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.