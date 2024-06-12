Open Menu

Youth Dies In Dumper-bike Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Youth dies in dumper-bike collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A motorcyclist died after being hit by an over-speeding dumper, here on Wednesday.

Police said that a recklessly driven dumper knocked down Muhammad Asif Gujjar near Chak No 138-SB. The deceased was a resident of Chak No 128-SB. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Sillanwali police have registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died

Recent Stories

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

18 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

26 minutes ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

29 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

20 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan