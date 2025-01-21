Youth Dies In Dumper-bike Collision
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A youth was killed in a road accident near Sial morr,here on Tuesday.
According to rescue source,Muhammad Nauman(17) r/o of Ratta pur village was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler.Resultantly,he died on the spot.
Police concerned handed over the body to his family while a case was registered against the driver.
