Youth Dies In Gun Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 05:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A youth died as a pistol went off in the Khurarianwala police station.
According to the police, 22-year-old Mutasim Ali of Chak No.109-RB was cleaning his pistol when it went off.
As a result, a bullet hit him. He was rushed to hospital where died. The police took the body into custody and started investigations.