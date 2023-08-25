Youth dies in gun accident

A youth died as a pistol went off in the Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A youth died as a pistol went off in the Khurarianwala police station.

According to the police, 22-year-old Mutasim Ali of Chak No.109-RB was cleaning his pistol when it went off.

As a result, a bullet hit him. He was rushed to hospital where died. The police took the body into custody and started investigations.