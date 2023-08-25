Open Menu

Youth Dies In Gun Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 05:55 PM

Youth dies in gun accident

A youth died as a pistol went off in the Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A youth died as a pistol went off in the Khurarianwala police station.

According to the police, 22-year-old Mutasim Ali of Chak No.109-RB was cleaning his pistol when it went off.

As a result, a bullet hit him. He was rushed to hospital where died. The police took the body into custody and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died

Recent Stories

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities ..

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities: commissioner

11 minutes ago
 Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headq ..

Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headquarters

13 minutes ago
 World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals ..

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals spot in Paris Olympics

13 minutes ago
 20 students of GCWUF complete internship

20 students of GCWUF complete internship

11 minutes ago
 Reception held in honor of two KP players selected ..

Reception held in honor of two KP players selected in Pakistan Davis Cup Squad

13 minutes ago
 ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another ..

ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another case

13 minutes ago
8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours ..

8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

16 minutes ago
 14 plots sealed for fee default

14 plots sealed for fee default

16 minutes ago
 4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accide ..

4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accident

16 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nigeria

39 minutes ago
 IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan