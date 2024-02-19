Open Menu

Youth Dies In House Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) An 18-year-old youth was killed when trapped under rubble after the roof of the house collapsed due to rain in the Faizabad area of Swat.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that upon receiving the information, the Rescue team was immediately sent to the spot and extricated the trapped person, transferring him to the hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

The Rescue 1122 team has advised people to adopt precautionary safety measures due to the ongoing rainy spell.

