Youth Dies In Motorcycle-dumper Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:09 AM
A youth was killed in a road accident, here on Monday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed in a road accident, here on Monday.
According to rescue spokesperson, 16-year old Sadaqat was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a dumper in Punnuwal village at Gonadal Road.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ Hospital Kotli Loharan.
