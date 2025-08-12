Youth dies in motorcycle-dumper collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed in a road accident, here on Monday.

According to rescue spokesperson, 16-year old Sadaqat was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a dumper in Punnuwal village at Gonadal Road.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ Hospital Kotli Loharan.