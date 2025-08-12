Open Menu

Youth Dies In Motorcycle-dumper Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:09 AM

Youth dies in motorcycle-dumper collision

A youth was killed in a road accident, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed in a road accident, here on Monday.

According to rescue spokesperson, 16-year old Sadaqat was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a dumper in Punnuwal village at Gonadal Road.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ Hospital Kotli Loharan.

Recent Stories

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister o ..

PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..

4 minutes ago
 FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed for provision of equal opportunitie ..

Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti

4 minutes ago
 DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benaz ..

DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office

4 minutes ago
Murree prepares robust traffic plan

Murree prepares robust traffic plan

10 minutes ago
 Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fer ..

Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts

1 minute ago
 PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Mi ..

PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'

1 minute ago
 PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.2 ..

PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.230b

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets ..

Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum

1 minute ago
 Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civ ..

Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan