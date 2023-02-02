Youth dies in motorcycle, tractor trolley collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A youth was killed in an accident in Tarkhanawala Police limits here on Thursday.

Police said that Mansab Dad, 18, resident of Silky village, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane hit his bike near Farooka Morr .

Resultantly, he died on the spot and the body was handed over to his family while the police registered a case against the driver.