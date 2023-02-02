UrduPoint.com

Youth Dies In Motorcycle, Tractor Trolley Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Youth dies in motorcycle, tractor trolley collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A youth was killed in an accident in Tarkhanawala Police limits here on Thursday.

Police said that Mansab Dad, 18, resident of Silky village, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane hit his bike near Farooka Morr .

Resultantly, he died on the spot and the body was handed over to his family while the police registered a case against the driver.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Died Family

Recent Stories

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

2 hours ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

10 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.