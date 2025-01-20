Open Menu

Youth Dies In Motorcycle-tractor Trolley Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A youth was killed in a road accident near Tandar Khel,here on Monday.

According to rescue spokesperson,Kashif(17) r/o of Tandar Khel village was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit the two-wheeler.Resultantly,he died on the spot.

Police concerned handed over the body to his family while a case was registered against the driver.

