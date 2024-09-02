Youth Dies In Motorcycle,tractor Trolley Collision
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A youth was killed in an accident near chak no 39 NB here on Monday.
According to rescue source, one Tasawar Abbas, r/o of Mari village, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit his bike.Resultantly,he died on the spot. and
Police concerned handed over the body to his family while a case was registered against the driver.
