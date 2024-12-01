Youth dies in rickshaw- truck collision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A youth was killed in a collision between a loader rickshaw and a mini-truck on Daska Road on Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a mini-truck was parked on the road near Imam Bukhari University, Daska Road, due to a mechanical fault when a speeding loader rickshaw hit it from the back.

As a result, 28-year-old Haseeb died on the spot due to severe head injuries. He was a resident of Ratta Bajwa – Gujranwala, said rescue officials. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the family after necessary action.