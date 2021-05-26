Youth Dies In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:49 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident in urban area police limits, police said here on Wednesday.
Police said that 25-year-old Muhammad Shoaib, resident of Iqbal colony was going on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven rickshaw hit him near Sargodha University and fled.
As a result, Shoaib died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance.
Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalitiesand registered case against the driver.