Youth Dies In Road Accident:
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A youth died while another was injured in a road accident in Wah Bachran police limits.
Police sources said Sunday that Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Shadia, along with his companion, Iqbal, was moving on a loader rickshaw on Mianwali- Sargodha road when it collided to a dumper at roadside.
As a result, Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while Iqbal was injured.
The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital and police registered a case.
