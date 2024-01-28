Youth dies in road accident:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A youth died while another was injured in a road accident in Wah Bachran police limits.

Police sources said Sunday that Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Shadia, along with his companion, Iqbal, was moving on a loader rickshaw on Mianwali- Sargodha road when it collided to a dumper at roadside.

As a result, Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while Iqbal was injured.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital and police registered a case.