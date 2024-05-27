Open Menu

Youth Dies In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Youth dies in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A youth was killed while another was injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and a motorcycle on Kingra Road.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 15-year-old Hussain died on the spot due to a severe head injury while 17-year-old Ramzan was injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and a motorcycle near Oora Chowk, Kingra Road. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and the body to hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

1 minute ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

3 hours ago
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

3 hours ago
 PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

6 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan