Youth Dies In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A youth was killed while another was injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and a motorcycle on Kingra Road.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 15-year-old Hussain died on the spot due to a severe head injury while 17-year-old Ramzan was injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and a motorcycle near Oora Chowk, Kingra Road. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and the body to hospital.
