Youth Dies In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Youth dies in road accident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A young man killed as an over-speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Madina Chowk.

The police spokesman said the young man identified as Mumtaz killed on the spot.

The truck driver fled from the scene, he added.

The police registered a case and stated investigation.

