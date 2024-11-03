Youth Dies In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A teenaged boy was killed in a road accident here on Sunday.
According to police, Shahzad (16) was riding a motorcycle on
Canal Road when his two-wheeler slipped off after colliding
with a stray dog. He fell onto the ground and died on the spot.
The body has been shifted to THQ hospital.
