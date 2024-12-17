Youth Dies In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A teenaged boy was killed while his companion sustained injuries in a road mishap near Qasba Gujrat,here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122,the accident occurred when the motorcycle slipped due to over-speeding and collided with an oil tanker.
As a result,the motorcyclist died on spot,while his companion was injured.
The deceased identified as Mudassir(16).
The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment and the deceased was handed over to the family.
Further investigation was underway.
