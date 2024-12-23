Youth dies in road accident

Khanwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A motorcycle collision near Khattak Hotel on the National Highway (NH) between Khanewal and Mian Channu claimed the life of a young man.

Two motorcycles collided near Khattak Hotel, resulting in the death of a young rider.

The deceased was identified as Saqlain Haider Ali, son of Dr. Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, a resident of Chaman Sultan Wala.

The tragic incident has left the family and local community in a deep shock and mourning. Authorities have urged commuters to exercise caution while traveling on the highway to prevent such accidents.