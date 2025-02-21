Youth Dies In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 12:40 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A youth here on Friday was killed as a motorcycle hit a tractor-trolley on Dajil road.
The Rescue 1122 sources said that the tractor’s driver managed to escape from the scene.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
