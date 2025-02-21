Open Menu

Youth Dies In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Youth dies in road accident

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A youth here on Friday was killed as a motorcycle hit a tractor-trolley on Dajil road.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that the tractor’s driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

