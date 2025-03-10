Youth dies in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A teenage boy lost his life, and two others were injured in a road accident near Chak No. 167 on Monday.

According to rescue officials, a speeding car en route from Kasur to Bahawalpur collided with a motorcycle.

As a result, one person died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Zohaib, while 8-year-old Arisha and 30-year-old Haider Ali suffered injuries. Rescue teams provided immediate medical assistance and shifted them to a nearby hospital for further treatment.