Youth dies in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A youth was run over by a speeding trailer near the Rohilanwali area of Muzaffargarh on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, Muhammad Ajmal, 16, a resident of Jhandy Wali near Rohilanwali, was riding a motorcycle at high speed when he collided with a rickshaw, and fell onto the road.

Unfortunately, a speeding trailer was unable to stop in time, fatally running over the motorcyclist. As a resulted, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died instantly. A rescue team shifted the body to Rural Health Center (RHC) Rohilanwali. Local police also arrived at the site and initiated an investigation into the incident.