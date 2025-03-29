Open Menu

Youth Dies In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Youth dies in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A youth was run over by a speeding trailer near the Rohilanwali area of Muzaffargarh on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, Muhammad Ajmal, 16, a resident of Jhandy Wali near Rohilanwali, was riding a motorcycle at high speed when he collided with a rickshaw, and fell onto the road.

Unfortunately, a speeding trailer was unable to stop in time, fatally running over the motorcyclist. As a resulted, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died instantly. A rescue team shifted the body to Rural Health Center (RHC) Rohilanwali. Local police also arrived at the site and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

2 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

2 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

3 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

4 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

4 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

4 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

4 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

4 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan