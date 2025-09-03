Open Menu

Youth Dies In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Youth dies in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A young vaccinator lost his life in a tragic road accident near Pir Jagi, rescue sources said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Haider Farooq, 25, son of Faqeer Muhammad Bhatti, a resident of Chak No.172 TDA, district Layyah.

Rescue said that the victim was returning home after completing his duty when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle near Pir Jagi, leaving him fatally injured. Rescue teams rushed to the spot but he succumbed to his wounds before medical help could reach.

Police concerned launched investigation.

