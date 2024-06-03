Youth Dies In Road Crash
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A bike rider was killed after crashing into auto rickshaw, rescuer said. Mohammed Khalid, resident of Rangpur, Chowk Server Shaheed was hit by qingqi rickshaw at Rangpur road.
It led the two-wheeler fell down and succumbed to head injuries on the spot.
The accident occurred following dilapidated condition of Rangpur road as the patchy and uneven road with bumps and pits led both of the vehicles unstable and smashed into each other.
The deceased was stated to be technician of the local livestock department.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction approached the site and started collecting evidences to launch formal inquiry into the incident.
Recent Stories
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drugs peddlers held38 seconds ago
-
Old enmity claims life10 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive postponed in six districts of Balochistan due to heatwave10 minutes ago
-
Railways earn over Rs 70 bln till May10 minutes ago
-
Envoy Marilina pledges to give new impetus to Pak-Italy relations21 minutes ago
-
Special flight brings 287 persons from Bishkek41 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws held1 hour ago
-
One killed, child injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
Arts Council of Hyderabad hosts seminar on Hyder Bux Jatoi12 hours ago
-
AJK PM leads 'Istehkam-e Pakistan-Rally'12 hours ago
-
Home Minister Sindh takes notice of Ratodero firing incident12 hours ago
-
PML-N ready for dialogue on national interest: Irfan Siddiqui13 hours ago