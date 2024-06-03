Open Menu

Youth Dies In Road Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Youth dies in road crash

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A bike rider was killed after crashing into auto rickshaw, rescuer said. Mohammed Khalid, resident of Rangpur, Chowk Server Shaheed was hit by qingqi rickshaw at Rangpur road.

It led the two-wheeler fell down and succumbed to head injuries on the spot.

The accident occurred following dilapidated condition of Rangpur road as the patchy and uneven road with bumps and pits led both of the vehicles unstable and smashed into each other.

The deceased was stated to be technician of the local livestock department.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction approached the site and started collecting evidences to launch formal inquiry into the incident.

