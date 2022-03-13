Youth dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A young man was crushed to death after two motorcycles collided each other while overtaking a tractor trolley at Khairpur Sadat road on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcycles collided with each other while overtaking a tractor trolley at Khairpur Sadat road in which 16 years old youth namely Sarfraz s/o Manzoor sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Alipur police station registered the case and started legal action into the incident.