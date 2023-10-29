Open Menu

Youth Dies In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Youth dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A youth was killed and another injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a loader near Muradabad.

According to rescue sources, two youngsters were going somewhere riding motorcycles when they collided with a loader while doing a wrongly overtake near Muradabad Muzaffargarh Jhang Road.

As a result, a 16-year-old youth named Ali died on the spot, while Shan sustained injuries. Rescue staff shifted the injured youth to DHQ Hospital in Muzaffargarh while relatives took the body to their home.

shn-sak 1905 hrs

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Jhang Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

25 minutes ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

26 minutes ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

26 minutes ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

41 minutes ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

1 hour ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLAC ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

1 hour ago
PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah Internatio ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Langu ..

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE tar ..

Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE targets Climate Conscious Caterin ..

2 hours ago
 Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease ..

Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease Agreement for new logistics c ..

3 hours ago
 UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan