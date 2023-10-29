Youth dies in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A youth was killed and another injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a loader near Muradabad.

According to rescue sources, two youngsters were going somewhere riding motorcycles when they collided with a loader while doing a wrongly overtake near Muradabad Muzaffargarh Jhang Road.

As a result, a 16-year-old youth named Ali died on the spot, while Shan sustained injuries. Rescue staff shifted the injured youth to DHQ Hospital in Muzaffargarh while relatives took the body to their home.

