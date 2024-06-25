Open Menu

Youth Dies In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Youth dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A youngster died in road accident as his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley near Qasba Basira in Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, a youngster named Muhammad Naeem son of Ejaz Ahmed, resident of Kotla Aiwan tehsil Jampur, was heading to heading to somewhere when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police is investigating the incident.

