Youth Dies In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 10:30 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A youngster died in road accident as his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley near Qasba Basira in Muzaffargarh.
According to Rescue 1122, a youngster named Muhammad Naeem son of Ejaz Ahmed, resident of Kotla Aiwan tehsil Jampur, was heading to heading to somewhere when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley.
Resultantly, he died on the spot.
Police is investigating the incident.
