Youth dies in road mishap

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A youth was crushed to death after a trailer hit him near 319 Chak Khanewal road Dunyapur,here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials,an over speeding trailer hit a motorcyclist from the backside near 319 Chak Khanewal road Dunyapur.As a result,Hammad Ali(21) r/o 19-WB Dunyapur died on the spot.

The dead body was handed over to the heirs.