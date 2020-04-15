Youth dies in road mishap in Sargodha

A 23-year-old young man was died in a road accident in Sahiwal Police limits here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :A 23-year-old young man was died in a road accident in Sahiwal Police limits here on Wednesday.

According to details, police spokesman said that Muhammad Saqid a resident of Lot Allah Yar was going to Sargodha city riding on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor trolly hit the motorcycle near Pathankot as a result he sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to THQ Sahiwal but he succumbed to the injuries.

Police have registered case against the driver and started further investigation.