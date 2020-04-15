UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Dies In Road Mishap In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Youth dies in road mishap in Sargodha

A 23-year-old young man was died in a road accident in Sahiwal Police limits here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :A 23-year-old young man was died in a road accident in Sahiwal Police limits here on Wednesday.

According to details, police spokesman said that Muhammad Saqid a resident of Lot Allah Yar was going to Sargodha city riding on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor trolly hit the motorcycle near Pathankot as a result he sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to THQ Sahiwal but he succumbed to the injuries.

Police have registered case against the driver and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Died Road Accident Young Pathankot Man Sahiwal Sargodha

Recent Stories

Iran Grateful to Russia for Offer of Food Supplies ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Expert Notes Increasing In ..

7 minutes ago

ADCR directs for distribution of gunny bags

7 minutes ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

23 minutes ago

US-Taliban Meeting 'Understandable and Justified' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.